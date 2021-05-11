New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,800 Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.23% of Hersha Hospitality Trust worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Real Estate Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 314,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 68,011 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 116,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 46,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,289.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

HT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.31.

Hersha Hospitality Trust stock opened at $10.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $426.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.00. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $3.62 and a 12 month high of $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.69. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 17.94% and a negative net margin of 51.54%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.