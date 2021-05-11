Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
BUD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.20.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $74.88 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $37.93 and a fifty-two week high of $75.77. The company has a market capitalization of $150.99 billion, a PE ratio of -202.37, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48.
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is 11.03%.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,123 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 17,986 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,027 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,806 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 8,415 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,275 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.0% in the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 25,855 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
