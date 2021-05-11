Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

BUD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.20.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $74.88 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $37.93 and a fifty-two week high of $75.77. The company has a market capitalization of $150.99 billion, a PE ratio of -202.37, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $12.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is 11.03%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,123 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 17,986 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,027 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,806 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 8,415 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,275 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.0% in the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 25,855 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

