Virgin Money UK’s (CYBBF) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Virgin Money UK from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:CYBBF opened at $1.76 on Monday. Virgin Money UK has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $2.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.59.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

