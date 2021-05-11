Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CTO Sells $150,000.00 in Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CTO James R. Miller sold 500 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,996,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $321.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.12. Wayfair Inc. has a one year low of $144.51 and a one year high of $369.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.00, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.69. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.30) earnings per share. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 7.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 1.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 1.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on W. Truist upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $315.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.52.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

