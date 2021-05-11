Insider Selling: City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) CAO Sells 2,921 Shares of Stock

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 2,921 shares of City stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $227,838.00.

City stock opened at $79.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.67. City Holding has a 12-month low of $53.06 and a 12-month high of $88.49.

Get City alerts:

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. City had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 13.07%. Equities analysts forecast that City Holding will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. City’s payout ratio is 42.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHCO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in City during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,974,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in City by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 489,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,052,000 after buying an additional 83,017 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in City by 1,430.7% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 57,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after buying an additional 53,882 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in City by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 112,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after buying an additional 49,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in City by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 310,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,601,000 after buying an additional 26,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.