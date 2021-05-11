Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) Cut to Hold at Maxim Group

Maxim Group lowered shares of Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

SOLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Soliton from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Soliton from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

SOLY stock opened at $22.41 on Monday. Soliton has a fifty-two week low of $5.69 and a fifty-two week high of $22.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.98. The stock has a market cap of $475.09 million, a PE ratio of -29.88 and a beta of 0.24.

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). On average, analysts expect that Soliton will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Soliton by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 15,889 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital grew its stake in shares of Soliton by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 38,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Soliton by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soliton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Soliton by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 466,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 46,089 shares during the last quarter. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Soliton Company Profile

Soliton, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. The company offers products for the removal of tattoos. It also develops a product for cellulite reduction, fibrotic scar treatment, and other indications. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

