Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) President Ron Gusek Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) President Ron Gusek sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $407,700.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,303,761 shares in the company, valued at $17,718,111.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ron Gusek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, Ron Gusek sold 30,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total value of $399,600.00.

On Friday, March 5th, Ron Gusek sold 25,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $320,000.00.

On Monday, February 22nd, Ron Gusek sold 25,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $284,500.00.

NYSE:LBRT opened at $13.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.37 and a 200 day moving average of $10.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 3.31. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $552.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.64 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000.

LBRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Evercore ISI raised Liberty Oilfield Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.82.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

