Insider Buying: Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) CFO Buys 30,000 Shares of Stock

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) CFO James A. Burke purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $475,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

VST stock opened at $16.01 on Tuesday. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.47 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.96.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by ($1.88). Vistra had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.57%. As a group, analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.99%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vistra by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,579,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,824 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,372,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,176,000 after purchasing an additional 319,330 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Vistra by 8.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,065,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,637,000 after purchasing an additional 906,244 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Vistra by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,266,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,865,000 after buying an additional 467,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new position in Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,870,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VST. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.43.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

