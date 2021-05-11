Insider Buying: Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) CFO Buys 30,000 Shares of Stock

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) CFO James A. Burke purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $475,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
VST stock opened at $16.01 on Tuesday. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.47 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.96.
Vistra (NYSE:VST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by ($1.88). Vistra had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.57%. As a group, analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vistra by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,579,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,824 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,372,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,176,000 after purchasing an additional 319,330 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Vistra by 8.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,065,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,637,000 after purchasing an additional 906,244 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Vistra by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,266,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,865,000 after buying an additional 467,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new position in Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,870,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on VST. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.43.
About Vistra
Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.
