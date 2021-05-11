Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Doug Bailey Sells 8,830 Shares of Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Doug Bailey sold 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $711,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 111,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,016,319. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of POWI opened at $78.05 on Tuesday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.86 and a 52-week high of $99.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.57.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 44.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.43%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 121,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth $267,000. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POWI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

