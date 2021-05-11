Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Doug Bailey Sells 8,830 Shares of Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Doug Bailey sold 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $711,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 111,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,016,319. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of POWI opened at $78.05 on Tuesday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.86 and a 52-week high of $99.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.57.
Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 44.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 121,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth $267,000. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
POWI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.
About Power Integrations
Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.
Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?
Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.