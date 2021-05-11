Insider Selling: NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) CFO Sells 90,558 Shares of Stock

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) CFO Elizabeth Lynne Eby sold 90,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $814,116.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 450,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,833.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE NPTN opened at $9.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.16. NeoPhotonics Co. has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $14.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $469.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.77 and a beta of 1.24.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. NeoPhotonics had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $68.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.34 million. On average, equities analysts expect that NeoPhotonics Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NPTN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NeoPhotonics by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,758,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,917,000 after purchasing an additional 234,873 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,728,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,804,000 after purchasing an additional 84,800 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 26.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,928,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,051,000 after acquiring an additional 398,320 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,160,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after acquiring an additional 17,006 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 525.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 906,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,836,000 after buying an additional 761,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NPTN shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. DA Davidson raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of NeoPhotonics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

