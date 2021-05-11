Insider Selling: NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) CFO Sells 90,558 Shares of Stock

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) CFO Elizabeth Lynne Eby sold 90,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $814,116.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 450,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,833.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NYSE NPTN opened at $9.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.16. NeoPhotonics Co. has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $14.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $469.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.77 and a beta of 1.24.
NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. NeoPhotonics had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $68.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.34 million. On average, equities analysts expect that NeoPhotonics Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NPTN shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. DA Davidson raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of NeoPhotonics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.
NeoPhotonics Company Profile
NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.
