First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Senior Officer Hannes Meyer Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.58, for a total value of C$764,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,997 shares in the company, valued at C$2,538,048.26.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$31.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.38. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$7.34 and a 52 week high of C$35.07. The stock has a market cap of C$22.08 billion and a PE ratio of 761.43.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.97 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 2.0399997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.02%. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

FM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$36.50 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.47.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

