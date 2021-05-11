Whiting Petroleum Co. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Whiting Petroleum in a research note issued on Thursday, May 6th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $1.23 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WLL. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.43.

Shares of WLL opened at $40.74 on Monday. Whiting Petroleum has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $42.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.04.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $307.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.30 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 39,580 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $3,857,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

