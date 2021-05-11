WPP (WPP) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of WPP (NYSE: WPP) recently:

5/5/2021 – WPP was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

5/5/2021 – WPP was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

5/5/2021 – WPP had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

5/3/2021 – WPP was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

4/29/2021 – WPP had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/29/2021 – WPP had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/5/2021 – WPP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

3/16/2021 – WPP was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “WPP is in marketing communications services. They are made up of companies in: Advertising; Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; Branding & Identity; Healthcare Communications; Digital, eCommerce & Shopper Marketing; Specialist Communications. “

3/12/2021 – WPP had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

WPP opened at $69.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.80. WPP plc has a 12 month low of $32.53 and a 12 month high of $70.36.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.9777 dividend. This is a positive change from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.66. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. WPP’s payout ratio is currently 26.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPP. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WPP in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WPP in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in WPP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in WPP by 716.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in WPP by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

