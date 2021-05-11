Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI) Hits New 52-Week High at $316.00

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 316 ($4.13) and last traded at GBX 316 ($4.13), with a volume of 13811 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 314 ($4.10).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oakley Capital Investments in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Get Oakley Capital Investments alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £570.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 305.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 284.89.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a GBX 2.25 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. Oakley Capital Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 0.13%.

Oakley Capital Investments Company Profile (LON:OCI)

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in any stage of businesses development including start-up, early, growth, established businesses, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Oakley Capital Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oakley Capital Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.