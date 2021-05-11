Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Given New $16.50 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $14.50 to $16.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TCNGF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Tricon Residential from $13.00 to $14.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Tricon Residential from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Tricon Residential from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Tricon Residential from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Tricon Residential from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.75.

Shares of TCNGF opened at $11.14 on Monday. Tricon Residential has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $11.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.42 and its 200-day moving average is $9.47.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

