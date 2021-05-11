Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

SIEGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.00.

Get Siemens Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SIEGY opened at $86.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $44.36 and a 12-month high of $87.84.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.