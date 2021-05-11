G.Research Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) – Equities researchers at G.Research cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kirby in a report issued on Friday, May 7th. G.Research analyst J. Bergner now expects that the shipping company will earn $1.30 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.40. G.Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. G.Research also issued estimates for Kirby’s FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). Kirby had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $496.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Gabelli cut shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.25.

Shares of KEX opened at $67.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.15. Kirby has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $70.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.42.

In other Kirby news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $40,074.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy D. Husted sold 1,600 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,283 shares of company stock valued at $902,478 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

