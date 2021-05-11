GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Price Target Raised to C$65.00 at National Bankshares

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$59.00 to C$65.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GDI. CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$56.00 price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services in a report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$61.00.

GDI Integrated Facility Services stock opened at C$54.37 on Monday. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 52 week low of C$28.00 and a 52 week high of C$59.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$54.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$46.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.12. The stock has a market cap of C$760.84 million and a P/E ratio of 25.65.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.47 by C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$364.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$382.75 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

