State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 3,045 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Elastic were worth $4,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,543,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,661,000 after acquiring an additional 925,846 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,080,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,387,000 after acquiring an additional 395,480 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,978,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,125,000 after acquiring an additional 111,463 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,432,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,381,000 after acquiring an additional 93,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 142.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,893,000 after acquiring an additional 792,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ESTC shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.65.

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $103.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.31. Elastic has a 52-week low of $66.80 and a 52-week high of $176.49. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.75 and a beta of 1.16.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $157.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.47 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Shay Banon sold 79,020 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $10,566,554.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,527,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,259,590.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $1,714,921.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,034,525.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,468 shares of company stock valued at $16,874,165 over the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

