State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 19,254 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,254 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $3,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 1.5% in the first quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 358,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the first quarter worth $1,227,000. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 23.8% in the first quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 4,389,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,119,000 after purchasing an additional 843,473 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 4.7% in the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. 49.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

LBTYK opened at $27.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.31. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $18.36 and a twelve month high of $28.49.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 17.20%.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.