$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) will report $0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.62. Resideo Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 241.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full-year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $3.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Resideo Technologies.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 11.12%. Resideo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS.

REZI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. William Blair initiated coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Resideo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

In related news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $240,860.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,160.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 4,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $117,257.16. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Resideo Technologies by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,088,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,154 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $38,966,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,679,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,716,000 after acquiring an additional 155,147 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2,488.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,674,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,625,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,554,000 after acquiring an additional 111,771 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE REZI opened at $28.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.88 and a beta of 2.62. Resideo Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $31.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

