OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) will announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.14). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.01). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for OrganiGram.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $11.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 million. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 207.26%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OGI. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of OrganiGram from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target (up previously from $3.50) on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of OrganiGram from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of OrganiGram from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in OrganiGram in the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 521.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 629,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 527,740 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the third quarter worth $113,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the fourth quarter worth $344,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 103,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 10,873 shares during the period. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OrganiGram stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 2.66. OrganiGram has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.45. The company has a market capitalization of $748.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.30.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

