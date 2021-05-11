FY2022 EPS Estimates for Myomo, Inc. Reduced by Colliers Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO)

Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Myomo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 6th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.60) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.54). Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Myomo alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of Myomo from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MYO opened at $8.93 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.68. The firm has a market cap of $50.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.62. Myomo has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $18.88.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.12. Myomo had a negative return on equity of 137.85% and a negative net margin of 237.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYO. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myomo during the first quarter worth $291,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Myomo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Myomo in the fourth quarter valued at $739,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Myomo in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Myomo by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 38,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Myomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.