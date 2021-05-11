Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Acushnet Holdings Corp.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GOLF)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Acushnet in a report released on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.57. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Acushnet’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GOLF. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Acushnet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Compass Point raised Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. Truist upped their target price on Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Acushnet from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.11.

NYSE:GOLF opened at $51.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.17. Acushnet has a one year low of $26.13 and a one year high of $53.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08 and a beta of 0.83.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $580.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.29 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,628,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,626,000 after buying an additional 114,316 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after buying an additional 208,527 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,754,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,912,000 after buying an additional 7,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Acushnet by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,961,000 after purchasing an additional 90,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.85% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

