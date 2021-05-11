ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) Lowered to “Underperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) from a strong-buy rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

ORBC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and issued a $11.50 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Roth Capital restated a neutral rating and set a $11.50 target price (up previously from $9.25) on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of ORBCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ORBCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.29.

ORBC opened at $11.23 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $893.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.11 and a beta of 1.39. ORBCOMM has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $11.55.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $63.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.82 million. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. On average, analysts predict that ORBCOMM will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John J. Stolte, Jr. sold 5,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $38,195.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,275.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Constantine Milcos sold 8,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $58,925.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,136.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ORBCOMM by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,712,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,589,000 after buying an additional 337,164 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in ORBCOMM by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,739,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,906,000 after buying an additional 494,412 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ORBCOMM by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 740,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after buying an additional 233,695 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ORBCOMM by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 510,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ORBCOMM by 568.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 404,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 343,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

