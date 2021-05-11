Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GOOG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $2,450.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,341.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,323.91 and a one year high of $2,452.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,246.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,956.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,740.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,405.72, for a total value of $168,400.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95 shares in the company, valued at $228,543.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,149 shares of company stock worth $50,544,227. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,177,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its position in Alphabet by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

