AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

AMCX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on AMC Networks from $29.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AMC Networks from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on AMC Networks from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Macquarie downgraded AMC Networks from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AMC Networks from $33.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMC Networks currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.42.

NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $47.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.35. AMC Networks has a 52-week low of $20.16 and a 52-week high of $83.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $691.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.63 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 53.93% and a net margin of 4.85%. AMC Networks’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AMC Networks will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $1,942,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 686,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,325,479.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 39,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $2,068,165.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 748,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,740,441.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,781 shares of company stock worth $5,490,624 in the last quarter. 23.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 357.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 248.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

