agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Now Covered by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AGL. Truist Securities initiated coverage on agilon health in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on agilon health in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on agilon health in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on agilon health in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on agilon health in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.25.

NYSE:AGL opened at $33.48 on Monday. agilon health has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $34.47.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

