Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC is an integrated specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing, manufacturing and distributing generic, brand and biosimilar products. The company operates primarily in North America, Asia and Europe. Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, formerly known as Impax Laboratories Inc., is based in New Jersey, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AMRX. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amneal Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.82.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $7.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $493.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.73 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 42.02% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joseph Todisco sold 36,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $247,770.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,961.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMRX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 187.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 163,848 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 144,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Iron Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1,231.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 247,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 229,125 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

