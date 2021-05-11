New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 34,257 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 444.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,257 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMKR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 21.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 7.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 67,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 174.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 31,828 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. 37.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMKR opened at $19.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.01 and its 200 day moving average is $18.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.04 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.63.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $122,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,574.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Charles Stone sold 84,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $1,801,406.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,185.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 273,832 shares of company stock valued at $6,359,979 over the last 90 days. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

