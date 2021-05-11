New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 34,257 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 444.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 34,257 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 215.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 77,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $1,894,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,387,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Charles Stone sold 84,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $1,801,406.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,185.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 273,832 shares of company stock valued at $6,359,979. Company insiders own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology stock opened at $19.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.65. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $9.04 and a one year high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.63.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMKR. Zacks Investment Research raised Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Amkor Technology from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

