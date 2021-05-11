New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 84,255 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Fossil Group were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 168,420 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 105,996 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fossil Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,766,401 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $23,985,000 after buying an additional 28,284 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Fossil Group by 180.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,130 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 20,666 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Fossil Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,972 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 10,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey sold 75,000 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $1,062,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steve Andrew Evans sold 50,602 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $709,946.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FOSL opened at $11.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.78 and its 200-day moving average is $11.94. Fossil Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.69 and a 52-week high of $28.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The accessories brand company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $528.10 million for the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Fossil Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

