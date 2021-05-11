New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,800 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,065 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Century Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Century Communities by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Century Communities by 85.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $3,740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,981 shares in the company, valued at $10,320,978.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCS. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Century Communities from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Century Communities from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

Shares of NYSE CCS opened at $77.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.02 and a 52 week high of $81.42.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.48. Century Communities had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 14.90%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

