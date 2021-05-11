Kellogg (NYSE:K) PT Raised to $66.00 at Morgan Stanley

Kellogg (NYSE:K) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on K. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.92.

K stock opened at $68.21 on Friday. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $56.61 and a 12-month high of $72.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.69.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.15. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $4,856,705.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 583,334 shares of company stock valued at $35,939,207. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of K. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,626,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kellogg by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,415,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,123 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Kellogg by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,751,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,464,000 after purchasing an additional 677,403 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,259,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kellogg by 167.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 805,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,142,000 after buying an additional 504,765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

