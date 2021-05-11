James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Upgraded to Buy at Truist

Truist upgraded shares of James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has $43.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $56.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on JRVR. TheStreet cut James River Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut James River Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Shares of JRVR stock opened at $35.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.48. James River Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.03 and a fifty-two week high of $57.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($3.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($4.13). James River Group had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 6.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that James River Group will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of James River Group in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of James River Group in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of James River Group in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 20.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of James River Group in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

