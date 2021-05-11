Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Cut to $125.00 by Analysts at Truist

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price objective trimmed by Truist from $160.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

PTON has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital cut shares of Peloton Interactive to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $140.91.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $87.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of 1,249.86 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $38.80 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.54.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 65,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $7,205,720.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,743,390.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total transaction of $3,376,443.61. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 32,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,876,957.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 483,161 shares of company stock valued at $55,938,602. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth about $277,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 56.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,359,000 after acquiring an additional 37,728 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth about $343,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth about $730,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

