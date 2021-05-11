Evaxion Biotech A/S (EVAX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect Evaxion Biotech A/S to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ EVAX opened at $6.29 on Tuesday. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $10.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.53.

Get Evaxion Biotech A/S alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on EVAX. Oppenheimer began coverage on Evaxion Biotech A/S in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Evaxion Biotech A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage artificial intelligence-immunology platform company, identifies and develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of various cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops therapies using PIONEER, an immuno-oncology platform; EDEN, a bacterial disease platform; and RAVENTM, a viral disease platform.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Evaxion Biotech A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evaxion Biotech A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.