ImmuCell (ICCC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. ImmuCell had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $3.74 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICCC opened at $9.47 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.19. ImmuCell has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 4.35.

Separately, Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ImmuCell in a research report on Monday, February 15th.

ImmuCell Company Profile

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for newborn dairy and beef calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E.

