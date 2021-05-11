TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on TuSimple in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Monday. They set a market perform rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Sunday. They set an outperform rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.00.

TSP opened at $37.09 on Monday. TuSimple has a 12 month low of $32.13 and a 12 month high of $41.50.

In other news, Director Karen C. Francis purchased 7,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $285,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Patrick Dillon acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

