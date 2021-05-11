Needham & Company LLC Cuts Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target to $75.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC to $75.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Varonis Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.33 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Varonis Systems from $50.67 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Varonis Systems from $48.33 to $68.33 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Varonis Systems from $66.67 to $72.67 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.93.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $45.40 on Monday. Varonis Systems has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $75.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.66.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The business had revenue of $74.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. Varonis Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total transaction of $4,038,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.97, for a total value of $281,955.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,484 shares in the company, valued at $8,925,567.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 282,299 shares of company stock worth $40,933,811 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 211.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 224.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 5,114.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.