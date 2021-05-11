Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Given New $36.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VCTR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Victory Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Victory Capital from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Victory Capital from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victory Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Victory Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.25.

VCTR stock opened at $29.75 on Monday. Victory Capital has a 52-week low of $12.97 and a 52-week high of $30.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 42.30% and a net margin of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $200.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.47 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Victory Capital will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 386,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,870,000 after acquiring an additional 38,004 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 16.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

