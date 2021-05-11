Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,482 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cardiovascular Systems were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the fourth quarter worth $625,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 234,558 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,264,000 after purchasing an additional 64,525 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,750 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,726 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CSII opened at $34.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.11. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.70 and a 52 week high of $48.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 6.25.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.43% and a negative net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $63.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Monday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

