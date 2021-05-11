New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 900 Shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in World Acceptance were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WRLD. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the fourth quarter worth $862,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WRLD. TheStreet upgraded World Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of World Acceptance in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

In related news, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.53, for a total value of $83,493.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,059.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRLD opened at $139.43 on Tuesday. World Acceptance Co. has a 1-year low of $47.72 and a 1-year high of $170.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.93. The company has a current ratio of 11.23, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $948.82 million, a PE ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.79.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $1.87. World Acceptance had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that World Acceptance Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The company also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. It also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

