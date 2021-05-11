New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.23 Million Holdings in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 197,042 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in WisdomTree Investments were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 28.8% during the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 182.5% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 309,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 200,084 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the fourth quarter worth $6,936,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 315,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 88,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

WETF opened at $6.65 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.46. The company has a market capitalization of $994.79 million, a PE ratio of -60.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.48 and a 1 year high of $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.40 million. WisdomTree Investments had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Several analysts have recently commented on WETF shares. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on WisdomTree Investments from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on WisdomTree Investments from $6.60 to $7.40 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.94.

WisdomTree Investments Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

