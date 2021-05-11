Interfor (TSE:IFP) Given New C$41.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$31.00 to C$41.00 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

IFP has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Interfor from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC increased their price objective on Interfor from C$37.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on Interfor to C$47.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Interfor from C$37.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Interfor from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

TSE:IFP opened at C$37.12 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$31.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$25.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.97. Interfor has a 1 year low of C$7.93 and a 1 year high of C$38.50.

In related news, Director Ian Fillinger acquired 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$24.13 per share, with a total value of C$74,803.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,970 shares in the company, valued at C$1,374,686.10. Also, Director Douglas William Geoffrey Whitehead sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.10, for a total value of C$271,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$325,200.

About Interfor

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

