KeyCorp Weighs in on Murphy Oil Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) – KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Murphy Oil in a report released on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.27. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Murphy Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of MUR opened at $20.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 3.33. Murphy Oil has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $20.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.22. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 46.10%. The company had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 57.47%.

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 12,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $185,551.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,659 shares of company stock valued at $2,215,589. Company insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUR. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 159.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 20,118 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 12,377 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 64,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 65,700 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 31,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

