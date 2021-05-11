William Blair Weighs in on Translate Bio, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Translate Bio in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.80. William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

TBIO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Translate Bio from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Translate Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Translate Bio from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Translate Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Translate Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.45.

TBIO stock opened at $18.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.93 and its 200-day moving average is $20.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 0.96. Translate Bio has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $34.64.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $51.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 million. Translate Bio had a negative net margin of 70.38% and a negative return on equity of 27.54%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Translate Bio by 171.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 221.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Translate Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Translate Bio by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Translate Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

