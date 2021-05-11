Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $3.31 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $3.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.03. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Arrow Electronics’ Q3 2022 earnings at $3.12 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.57. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $117.32 on Monday. Arrow Electronics has a 12 month low of $58.15 and a 12 month high of $119.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Arrow Electronics news, CMO Wei Victor Alejandro Gao sold 8,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $891,689.64. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 3,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.03, for a total value of $302,814.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,809,208.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 260,096 shares of company stock worth $27,040,958 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

