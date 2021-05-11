The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:HAIN)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Hain Celestial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.35. William Blair also issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $492.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

HAIN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist raised their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hain Celestial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

HAIN stock opened at $40.46 on Monday. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1 year low of $28.65 and a 1 year high of $46.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.66 and a 200 day moving average of $40.29. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.62 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 36,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 47.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

