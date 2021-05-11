Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New $272,000 Investment in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,987 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,715,637 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,342,000 after purchasing an additional 217,500 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in ENI by 479.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 770,894 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,880,000 after buying an additional 637,841 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in ENI by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,101 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 4,671 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in ENI in the third quarter valued at $1,438,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in ENI in the fourth quarter valued at $1,298,000.

E has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of E stock opened at $25.24 on Tuesday. Eni S.p.A. has a 52-week low of $13.36 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.66. The company has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.06.

ENI (NYSE:E) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.32). ENI had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eni S.p.A. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.5813 per share. This is an increase from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

